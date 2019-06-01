Rebecca and the Grey Notes

Paulie's Pub and Eatery 8031 W. Greenfield Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214

Rebecca and the Grey Notes will be making its first appearance at Paulie's. The band will be performing original music from its first two albums along with songs from such artists as Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, Aretha Franklin, Norah Jones, Ann Peebles, Tom Petty, the Byrds, Led Zeppelin and more. Don't mind the construction at Paulie's, just enjoy food from the restaurant's extensive menu, then listen to Rebecca's sweet and soaring vocals along with her father's juicy guitar licks and the beats of one of Milwaukee's tightest rhythm sections.

Info

Paulie's Pub and Eatery 8031 W. Greenfield Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
Live Music/Performance
262-695-8403
please enable javascript to view
