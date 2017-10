Join the End the Wars Committee, Peace Action-WI, the Milwaukee Coalition against Trump and many others to celebrate September 21, the UN's International Day of Peace with a discussion on the importance of linking the struggles against injustice, poverty and racism at home with those against war, militarism and exploitation abroad.





A multi-racial, multi-national panel will lead off, addressing the issues raised by Dr. Martin Luther King and the New Poor People's Campaign ( https://poorpeoplescampaign.o rg/ https://www.facebook.com/anewp pc/ ), targeting: racism, poverty, militarism (the war economy) and environmental destruction.





Maricela Aguila r of the Young Peoples Resistance Committee (YPRC), and Samir Moukaddam, a progressive advocate for Palestinian rights.

Fidel Verdin, founder of Summer of Peace, will chair the program, and the panelists will include: Harry Targ, Chair of Purdue Univ. Peace Studies, who writes Heartlandradical.blogsp ot.com ; Lisa Jones, a leader in UBLAC & RidRacism-MKE;





Time: 7pm on Thurs., Sept. 21, 2017 (UN International Day of Peace)

Free and open to the public.