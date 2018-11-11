Reclaiming Armistice Day

100th anniversary of Armistice Day: celebrating peace, not war

SPEAKERS:

*** Reggie Jackson

America’s Black Holocaust Museum, Head Griot

Educator, Nurturing Diversity Partners

“The War on Poor People”

*** Janan Najeeb

President, Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition

Director, Islamic Resource Center

“Islamophobia: The Next Chapter in US History of Xenophobia”

*** John LaForge

Co-director, Nukewatch & The Progressive Foundation

Editor, Nukewatch Quarterly

“The Growing Dangers of the New Nuclear Arms Race”

*** Music by Pardee Boys, Harvey Taylor ***

SPONSORS: Veterans for Peace, Peace Action-Wisconsin, United Nations Assn. of Greater Milwaukee, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Greater Milwaukee Green Party, Unitarian Universalist Church-West, Progressive Democrats of America, Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, Democratic Socialists of America Milwaukee chapter, Friends Committee on National Legislation, Milwaukee End the Wars Committee, UWM Military and Veterans Resource Center, Milwaukee Turners, Inc., National Lawyers Guild Milwaukee Chapter..