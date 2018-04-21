The Hot Reds (Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute group) w/Ian & The Dream

The Hot Reds- the premier Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute group from The Woods of Wisconsin- will play their debut show on Saturday, April 21st at the Orchard Inn in Menomonee Falls.

Ian & The Dream will open the night with a set of some of your pop rock favorites. $5 cover.

http://www.orchardinn.net/

www.ianandthedream.com

www.facebook.com/thehotreds