The Hot Reds (Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute group) w/Ian & The Dream
Orchard Inn (Menomonee Falls) N83 W12608 Old Orchard Road, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 53051
The Hot Reds- the premier Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute group from The Woods of Wisconsin- will play their debut show on Saturday, April 21st at the Orchard Inn in Menomonee Falls.
Ian & The Dream will open the night with a set of some of your pop rock favorites. $5 cover.
