Reimagining Justice for Wisconsinites with Mental Illness

Milwaukee Mental Health Task Force invites you to our 2019 Forum

Re-imagining Justice for Wisconsinites with Mental Illness

Monday April 29, 2019

IndependenceFirst, 540 S. 1st St.

5:00 – 5:30 PM: Sign in and networking

6:00 – 7:30 PM: Forum

Space is limited - pre-registration is required

Register online at http://www.milwaukeemhtf.org/2016/04/03/april-29th-forum/

Co-sponsored by MKE Turner Confronting Mass Incarceration Committee

Speakers

• Christine Apple, Ph.D., Chief Psychologist, Milwaukee Community Corrections

• Wisconsin State Assembly Representative David Bowen

• Wisconsin Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr

• Alan Schultz, EX-incarcerated People Organizing – Community Organizer WISDOM Incarcerated

Workers Organizing Co.– National Steering Committee Industrial Workers of the World – Milwaukee

Moderator: Rev. Willie E. Brisco, WISDOM President, former Deputy Superintendent, MKE County House of Correction

Opening Remarks: Mary Neubauer, Milwaukee Mental Health Task Force Co-chair,

Patricia Obletz, Milwaukee Mental Health Task Force Steering Committee

Panel Members will address:

• Their vision for reform of criminal justice system, including for people with mental illness

• Treatment of people with mental illness in prison – what are current practices and what needs to change?

• Re-entry: supporting people with mental illness when they return to the community from prison

• What can community members do to help promote reform, including to decrease the number of people with mental illness in the criminal justice system?

To request disability related accommodations, please contact Pilar.Gonzalez@drwi.org at Disability Rights Wisconsin or at (414)727-0891 by April 12th. We will do our best to respond to requests received after that date.

Environmental/Chemical Sensitivities: For the safety and comfort of those with chemical sensitivities, IndependenceFirst requests that people visiting our agency, refrain from using any perfumed products and not smoke near the building.

