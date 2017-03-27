Event time: 7pm-9pm

RELIGION AND REVOLUTION – CUBAN STYLE

Please join us to welcome:

Gladys Abella, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Dr. Martin Luther King Center in Havana, and the Cuban Council of Churches.

Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 7-9 PM

Central United Methodist Church,

639 N. 25th Street, at Wisconsin Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53233

A free, public, bilingual event

Hear firsthand how Cuban believers in the gospel worked to support the goals of the revolution for free and universal healthcare and education, and to bridge the gap between church and government. After years of effort, COEBAC (the Coordination of Baptist Students and Workers in Cuba), which was founded in 1974 by progressive Baptist university students, prevailed and eventually showed that there was no conflict between faith and revolution.

Gladys Abella was a student at the triumph of the revolution in 1959 and has been active in COEBAC. She is currently a leader of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Marianao, Havana and works for the Cuban Council of Churches. Ms. Abella played a key role in the creation of the historic Martin Luther King Center in Havana, a project of the Ebenezer Baptist church.

Please join us to hear her story as a student activist and now an established leader of one of Cuban’s most prominent churches and non-governmental organizations. She will also share her thoughts on the significance of Dr. Martin Luther King and current issues relating to US-Cuba policy from a Cuban perspective.

Wisconsin Coalition to Normalize Relations with Cuba, www.wicuba.org. Like us on Facebook!

Pastors for Peace/IFCO, www.ifconews.org

RELIGIÓN Y REVOLUCIÓN - ESTILO CUBANO

Por favor acompáñennos para dar la bienvenida a:

Gladys Abella, la Iglesia Bautista Ebenezer, el Centro Dr. Martin Luther King en La Habana y el Consejo Cubano de Iglesias.

Martes, 18 de Abril del 2017 de 7-9 PM

Central United Methodist Church,

639 N. 25th Street, at Wisconsin Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53233

Un evento gratuito, público y bilingüe

Escuchen de primera mano cómo los creyentes cubanos en el evangelio trabajaron para apoyar los objetivos de la revolución para la salud y educación gratuitas y universales y para cerrar la brecha entre la iglesia y el gobierno.Después de años de esfuerzo, la COEBAC (la Coordinacion Obrero Estudiantil Bautista de Cuba.), fundada en 1974 por universitarios bautistas progresistas, prevaleció y finalmente demostró que no había conflicto entre la fe y la revolución.

Gladys Abella fue estudiante en el triunfo de la revolución en 1959 y ha estado activa en COEBAC (la Coordinacion Obrero Estudiantil Bautista de Cuba). Actualmente es líder de la Iglesia Bautista Ebenezer en Marianao, La Habana y trabaja para el Consejo Cubano de Iglesias. La Sra. Abella desempeñó un papel clave en la creación del histórico Centro Martin Luther King en La Habana, un proyecto de la iglesia Bautista Ebenezer.

Acompáñennos para escuchar su historia como activista estudiantil y ahora como líder establecido de una de las iglesias y organizaciones no gubernamentales más destacadas de Cuba. También compartirá sus pensamientos sobre la importancia del Dr. Martin Luther King y las cuestiones actuales relacionadas con la política de Estados Unidos y Cuba desde una perspectiva cubana.

Wisconsin Coalition to Normalize Relations with Cuba, www.wicuba.org. Like us on Facebook!

Pastors for Peace/IFCO, www.ifconews.org

