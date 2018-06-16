The Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery hosts the 3rd annual Run With Angels and a day of garden-themed activities at Remember & Renew on June 16. Remember & Renew is both a tribute to those who have passed and a celebration of life and renewal benefiting Bookworm Gardens.

The day commences with the 3rd annual Run With Angels 5K Run/Walk – an inspiring event affording the opportunity to walk or run in someone’s honor and pay tribute to life by joining together for this moving experience. Participants partake in honor of a loved one who has passed and are invited to upload an image of the honoree to create a custom label for a "In Memory Of" (for participants ages 21 and older only). Participants are invited to bring two printed photos of their loved one; one for the Memory Wall and one to carry. Entry fee is $50 which includes race t-shirt, custom-labeled bottle of wine and Blind Horse wine glass. Full details and registration at www.runwithangels.org.

Gardening and plantings will be a focus of "Blind Horse In Bloom" with themed sessions and projects and a showcase for the limited-edition Blind Horse Wine with a floral-inspired label. A limited-edition version of the popular Blind Horse Black Gypsy will be available for purchase that features the original artwork “Bookworm Botanicals” painted by Kathy Blum inspired by Bookworm Gardens. The painting represents the splendors of plant materials and colors. Local artist Blum is a longtime Bookworm Gardens volunteer and artist.

“This painting evokes exactly what Bookworm Gardens encompasses; experiences of joy and awe,” said Blum.

The Blind Horse will donate $20 for each bottle of Blind Horse Black Gypsy Wine to Bookworm Gardens. A limited-supply of the wine will be available for purchase at The Blind Horse Winery.

Unique opportunities abound throughout the Blind Horse In Bloom event including the Creation Station hosted by Bookworm Gardens featuring drop-in opportunities to create inspired crafts and gifts (prices vary). Additionally, the following interactive classes and opportunities will be held:

Garden Box Making with Urban Artique – 10:30am-12:30pm, $40

Create a wooden box perfect for flowers, herbs, mason jars or make a bottle cap opener. Participants will be staining and painting the unfinished wood box in The Winery. Urban Artique will donate $10 per wooden box to Bookworm Gardens. Tickets available online.

Blooms Under the Trellis: Painting a Peony – 1-3pm, $40

Located just steps away from the bustling activities of Remember & Renew and within earshot of the live music, enjoy painting a peony outside under the trellis alongside the historic restaurant building and gurgling brook. $40 per person. Proceeds benefit Bookworm Gardens. Tickets available online.

Paint-a-Pot and Plant an Angel Wing Begonia – Noon-4pm, Two Drop-In Classes, Prices Vary

Participants are invited to paint a pot with guidance from Mary of Everyday Artists and plant an Angel Wing Begonia or plant of choice with Restoration Gardens. Proceeds will benefit Bookworm Gardens.

Remember & Renew events are hosted on the Blind Horse Restaurant and Winery grounds and admission is complimentary. Tickets for select events are available for purchase online at www.theblindhorse.com/rememberandrenew.

Remember & Renew Schedule – Saturday, June 16

8:30am Run With Angels Race Registration

9am-4pm Bookworm Gardens "Pop Up Shop & Creation Station"

9:30am Run With Angels Race Begins

10:30am-12:30pm Garden Box Class with Urban Artique, $40

11:30am Run with Angels Race Awards on the Patio

Noon-4pm Live Music by jazz vocalist Jenny Thiel on the Patio

Noon-4pm Paint a Pot Outdoor Drop-in Class, Prices Vary

Noon-4pm Plant an Angel Wing Begonia with Restoration Gardens, Prices Vary

1-3pm Blooms Under the Trellis Outdoor Painting Class, $40

5-9pm Live Music by Nick Rincon on the Patio

About Blind Horse Eat. Drink. Give. Program

Blind Horse Restaurant and Winery Eat. Drink. Give. Program supports the local community through a variety of fundraising initiatives. In 2017, the Eat. Drink. Give. Programs raised $100,000.

About Blind Horse Restaurant and Winery

The Blind Horse Restaurant and Winery is located on seven beautifully landscaped acres at 6018 Superior Ave., Kohler, WI. More information, including summer hours of operation, event schedule, and live music schedule can be found at theblindhorse.com and on Facebook keyword - The Blind Horse.