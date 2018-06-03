Renaissance Garden Opening | Café Sopra Mare

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum 2220 N. Terrace Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Please join the Museum and the Friends of Villa Terrace for the official opening of the Renaissance Garden. The Demmer-Neptune Gate will be open for entry at Lincoln Memorial Drive, in addition to the Museum's main entrance on Terrace Avenue.

Sunday also marks the beginning of our weekly summer music series, Café Sopra Mare. See performances each Sunday from June through September in the Villa Terrace's Mercury Courtyard. Music starts at 10:30 AM. Coffee and refreshments available from Roast.

Free Admission

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum 2220 N. Terrace Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Concerts, Museums & Tours, Outdoors/Fitness
4142788295
