Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW) presents "Top Girls" by Caryl Churchill

Broadway Theatre Center 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Marlene is thrilled to receive a merit-based promotion to Managing Director over her senior male colleagues. To celebrate she hosts a dinner party at a posh restaurant for five legendary women from history, myth and literature. Subsequently, these ladies become Marlene’s co-workers, clients, and relatives — all of whom rejoice in their successes but lament the sacrifices required to “have-it-all.”

Caryl Churchill’s masterwork of contemporary theater, TOP GIRLS, is a sharp, imaginative and profound examination of the choices women continue to face.

April 6-29. For info: www.r-t-w.com

Theater & Dance
