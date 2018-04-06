Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW) presents "Top Girls" by Caryl Churchill

Marlene is thrilled to receive a merit-based promotion to Managing Director over her senior male colleagues. To celebrate she hosts a dinner party at a posh restaurant for five legendary women from history, myth and literature. Subsequently, these ladies become Marlene’s co-workers, clients, and relatives — all of whom rejoice in their successes but lament the sacrifices required to “have-it-all.”

Caryl Churchill’s masterwork of contemporary theater, TOP GIRLS, is a sharp, imaginative and profound examination of the choices women continue to face.

April 6-29. For info: www.r-t-w.com