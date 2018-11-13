Formed in 1967 and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon’s unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. The band is celebrated for their explosive 1980 album Hi Infidelity, which spent 15 weeks at No. 1 and produced the massive hit singles “Keep On Loving You,” and “Take It On The Run.” Today, REO Speedwagon has sold 40 million albums around the globe and continue to electrify audiences worldwide in concert with hits and fan-favorites such as “In Your Letter,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” and many, many more.