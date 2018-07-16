Research Participants wanted!

to Google Calendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-16 00:00:00

Oakwood Center 10361 W Innovation Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226

We are looking for participants for a research study on colorectal cancer screening. Study participants must be African American or Black, between the ages of 45-75, and have not been recently screened for colorectal cancer. Compensation will be provided for those that participate. For more information or to see if you are eligible, please call 414-955-7393.

Info
Oakwood Center 10361 W Innovation Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226 View Map
Health, Misc. Events, Volunteers
414-955-7393
to Google Calendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-16 00:00:00 to Google Calendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-17 00:00:00 to Google Calendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-18 00:00:00 to Google Calendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-19 00:00:00 to Google Calendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Research Participants wanted! - 2018-07-20 00:00:00