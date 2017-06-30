Event time: 1PM

Resistance Summer Community Cookout

Join with fellow progressives at Mitchell Park on Sunday, July 2 at 1PM for a Resistance Summer Community Cookout. We'll enjoy some food, spend time with friends old and new, and celebrate all we've accomplished so far in resisting the radical agenda of the Trump administration.

When:

Sunday, July 2 at 1 p.m. (local time)

Where:

Mitchell Park Picnic Area 2, Please bring a dish to share if you can.

524 S Layton Blvd

Milwaukee, WI 53215

Host:

Lisa M. Anita A. Christophor R.