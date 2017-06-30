Resistance Summer Community Cookout
Mitchell Park Domes 524 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Event time: 1PM
Join with fellow progressives at Mitchell Park on Sunday, July 2 at 1PM for a Resistance Summer Community Cookout. We'll enjoy some food, spend time with friends old and new, and celebrate all we've accomplished so far in resisting the radical agenda of the Trump administration.
When:
Sunday, July 2 at 1 p.m. (local time)
Where:
Mitchell Park Picnic Area 2, Please bring a dish to share if you can.
524 S Layton Blvd
Milwaukee, WI 53215
Host:
Lisa M. Anita A. Christophor R.
