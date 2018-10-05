Retro Beer Night w/The Squeezettes (6pm)

Meet us at the Mansion for an out-of-this-world experience sampling some Milwaukee brew classics!

This year's flight includes:

- Sampling of Milwaukee's brew legends: Pabst, Schlitz, Blatz & Old Milwaukee

- Good Eats by Dr. Dawg

- Stellar sounds of - The Squeezettes

- Mansion Exploration

- Silent Auction Station

*Ticket purchase includes one dog of your choice (vegetarian option available) and unlimited beer samples.

Member Price: $25

Non-member Price: $30

Guests must be 21 or older to attend

Event Sponsors: Adam Christian & Rachel Bloch, Pabst Brewing Company, Dr. Dawg