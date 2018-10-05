Retro Beer Night w/The Squeezettes (6pm)
Pabst Mansion 2000 W Wisconsin Ave , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Meet us at the Mansion for an out-of-this-world experience sampling some Milwaukee brew classics!
This year's flight includes:
- Sampling of Milwaukee's brew legends: Pabst, Schlitz, Blatz & Old Milwaukee
- Good Eats by Dr. Dawg
- Stellar sounds of - The Squeezettes
- Mansion Exploration
- Silent Auction Station
*Ticket purchase includes one dog of your choice (vegetarian option available) and unlimited beer samples.
Member Price: $25
Non-member Price: $30
Guests must be 21 or older to attend
Event Sponsors: Adam Christian & Rachel Bloch, Pabst Brewing Company, Dr. Dawg