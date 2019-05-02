RETROSPECTIVE ART SHOW "VISUAL IDEAS FROM A LIFE LONG LIVED”
Frank L. Weyenberg Library 11345 N. Cedarburg Road, City of Mequon, Wisconsin 53092
RETROSPECTIVE ART SHOW "VISUAL IDEAS FROM A LIFE LONG LIVED”
Of the paintings, drawings, and more by Laeh Bensman McHenry
- Laeh McHenry. ( note spelling : L a. e h)
Frank L. Weyenberg Library of Mequon-11345 N Cedarburg Road ,
Mequon, WI 53092
Show is from May 2-June 29 2019
The public disinvited to an Art Opening Saturday. May 5th 1pm-3pm.
The artist will be present to meet and discuss her creations which span many media and subject matters.
.---------
-Each decade of creations reveal new media and subject matters inspired by her personal experiences, growth and interests.
This is the first time her art making is shown in a retrospective showing .