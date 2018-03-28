Ricardo Morales, Clarinet Virtuoso

March 28, 7:30pm

Ricardo Morales, renowned musician and principal clarinetist of the Philadelphia Orchestra, returns to UW-Milwaukee’s Recital Hall to perform an intimate concert alongside UWM Music Professor and principal clarinetist of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Todd Levy, as well as celebrated alumna and second clarinetist of the Phoenix Symphony, Katherine Kohler, and pianist Jeannie Yu.

Free and open to the public!

This concert is generously sponsored by UWM Professor Emeritus Dr. George and Christine Sosnovsky

Wednesday, March 28, 7:30pm

UWM Music Recital Hall, Room 175

UWM's Music building is located behind Mitchell Hall (3203 N Downer Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211)

