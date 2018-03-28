Ricardo Morales, Clarinet Virtuoso

Google Calendar - Ricardo Morales, Clarinet Virtuoso - 2018-03-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ricardo Morales, Clarinet Virtuoso - 2018-03-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ricardo Morales, Clarinet Virtuoso - 2018-03-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - Ricardo Morales, Clarinet Virtuoso - 2018-03-28 19:30:00

UW-Milwaukee Music Recital Hall (MUS 175) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Ricardo Morales, Clarinet Virtuoso

March 28, 7:30pm

Ricardo Morales, renowned musician and principal clarinetist of the Philadelphia Orchestra, returns to UW-Milwaukee’s Recital Hall to perform an intimate concert alongside UWM Music Professor and principal clarinetist of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Todd Levy, as well as celebrated alumna and second clarinetist of the Phoenix Symphony, Katherine Kohler, and pianist Jeannie Yu.

Free and open to the public!

This concert is generously sponsored by UWM Professor Emeritus Dr. George and Christine Sosnovsky

Wednesday, March 28, 7:30pm

UWM Music Recital Hall, Room 175

UWM's Music building is located behind Mitchell Hall (3203 N Downer Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211)

Parking & Maps

Info
UW-Milwaukee Music Recital Hall (MUS 175) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Ricardo Morales, Clarinet Virtuoso - 2018-03-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ricardo Morales, Clarinet Virtuoso - 2018-03-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ricardo Morales, Clarinet Virtuoso - 2018-03-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - Ricardo Morales, Clarinet Virtuoso - 2018-03-28 19:30:00