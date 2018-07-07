Ricky Orta Jr.
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
The Music of Ricky Orta Jr. is a Southeastern Wisconsin based singer/guitarist and songwriter. He delivers gritty, intense vocals above soaring guitar in pairing of blues and rock. Come over and enjoy this performance. There is no cover charge. Enjoy some delicious food and drinks.
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Dances & Classes, Live Music/Performance