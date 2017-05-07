Event time: 7:30pm-11:00pm

The Ricochettes will be performing "The Best of The British Invasion" era music for a special "Prom Night" at Post 449. Dress up or come as you are. There'll prizes for best dressed couples and free finger food will be served. We hope to see you there. Come up and say hi to the guys in the band, we get so lonesome sometimes.

Price: $15 per couple.....$8 single