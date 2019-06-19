River Rhythms: Shonn Hinton (6:30pm)

Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

River Rhythms Summer Concert Series

Wednesdays, June 12 – August 28, 2019

6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Pere Marquette Park ( 950 N Old World 3rd St.)

Free to the public  

SHONN HINTON

Shonnhinton.com

Shonn Hinton’s “diversified sound has been compared to the smooth melody of Eric Clapton with the intensified electric sound of Jimmy Hendricks.”

Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Live Music/Performance
