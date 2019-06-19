River Rhythms: Shonn Hinton (6:30pm)
Pere Marquette Park
River Rhythms Summer Concert Series
Wednesdays, June 12 – August 28, 2019
6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Pere Marquette Park ( 950 N Old World 3rd St.)
Free to the public
SHONN HINTON
Shonnhinton.com
Shonn Hinton’s “diversified sound has been compared to the smooth melody of Eric Clapton with the intensified electric sound of Jimmy Hendricks.”
Info
