River Rhythms: 5 Card Studs (6:30pm)
Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
River Rhythms Summer Concert Series
Wednesdays, June 12 – August 28, 2019
6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Pere Marquette Park ( 950 N Old World 3rd St.)
Free to the public
FIVE CARD STUDS
The Five Card Studs return to River Rhythms for a night of fun as they celebrate their 23rd year as “the hardest working band in the Midwest!”
Live Music/Performance