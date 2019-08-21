River Rhythms: De La Buena (6:30pm)

Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

River Rhythms Summer Concert Series

Wednesdays, June 12 – August 28, 2019

6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Pere Marquette Park ( 950 N Old World 3rd St.)

Free to the public

DE LA BUENA

Delabuena.com

A ten-piece, Afro-Cuban and Latin Jazz group combines beautifully to make sounds into a sophistic, psychedelic experience.

Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Live Music/Performance
