River Rhythms: The Screaming Orphans (6:30pm)

Wednesdays, June 13 – August 29, 2018

6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Pere Marquette Park ( 950 N Old World 3rd St.)

Free to the public

Westown’s free, outdoor summer concert series in Pere Marquette Park is the premiere place to be on Wednesday nights! Every Wednesday from June 13th to August 29th , River Rhythms will play host to some of the finest local talent.

thescreamingorphans.com

The Screaming Orphans are four sisters with the good fortune to have been raised in the magic of Bundoran in County Donegal Ireland. While the band can never forget their roots in traditional Irish music, their sound crosses many cultural boundaries.