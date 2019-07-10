River Rhythms: Natty Nation (6:30pm)
Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
River Rhythms Summer Concert Series
Wednesdays, June 12 – August 28, 2019
6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Pere Marquette Park ( 950 N Old World 3rd St.)
Free to the public
NATTY NATION
nattynation.com
Fusing hard roots rock with their reggae core, Natty Nation will give you an uplifting mood and a light soul.
Info
Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance