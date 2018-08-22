River Rhythms: Sam Llanas (6:30pm)

Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Wednesdays, June 13 – August 29, 2018

6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Pere Marquette Park ( 950 N Old World 3rd St.)

Free to the public  

Westown’s free, outdoor summer concert series in Pere Marquette Park is the premiere place to be on Wednesday nights! Every Wednesday from June 13th to August 29th , River Rhythms will play host to some of the finest local talent.

samllanas.com

Singer, acoustic guitarist, and songwriter in several rock and roots rock bands, Sam is known for his unique and distinctively soulful voice.  

Info
Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Live Music/Performance
