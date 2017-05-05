River Rhythms: Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson (6:30pm)

Event time: 6:30-9pm

WILLY PORTER & CARMEN NICKERSON

willyporter.com

Midwest artists Willy Porter and Carmen Nickerson have joined their unique talents to create the unforgettable sound of Porter Nickerson. Together these highly accomplished artists take audiences on a singular musical ride full of heart, grit, energy, and fun that showcases the best of what live music has to offer.

*Pre-party and happy hour from 4:30 – 7pm at the Milwaukee County Historical Society featuring complimentary admission to their Summerfest 50th Anniversary exhibit, cash bar, Summerfest giveaways and more!

For more information on River Rhythms, please visit: https://www.westown.org/neighborhood-events/river-rhythms-2/

Price: free