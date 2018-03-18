Riveredge Maple Sugarin’ Festival

Riveredge’s Maple Sugarin’ Festival will take you on a journey through the sugarbush where you will experience the maple sugarin’ season like never before. Along the way, you’ll learn how to tap a maple tree, observe live demonstrations, participate in hands-on activities, enjoy music, games, and so much more! When you reach the evaporator, you’ll see how sap is transformed into syrup and enjoy our famous pancakes and 100% pure Riveredge maple syrup. Lunch & refreshments are available for purchase (including a special serving from The Fermentorium for the “kids at heart”).

Festival activities will include:

Tree tapping treks

Historical legends and experiences including Native American Sugarin’, Pioneer Sugarin’ Techniques, and the Legend Tree

A live blacksmith/branding demo (brand your own tree cookie to take home with you!)

Animals of Riveredge scavenger hunt quest

Syrup tasting

Indoor crafts and games to warm up to

Face painting

Make your own pancake mix

A visit from the Riveredge Sugar Dragon?!

Music

Lunch hour refreshments for purchase

And for the big kids, don’t miss our friends at The Fermentorium pouring their Never Frown Brown Ale served specially with real Riveredge maple syrup!

Pre-registration suggested.

Cost: Non-Member: $10 per person | Trail Pass Members: $6 per person | All-Access Members: FREE!