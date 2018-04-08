Riveredge Maple Sugarin’ Pancake Breakfast

We invite the whole community to close out the maple sugarin’ season the best way we know how- with an all you can eat pancake breakfast held outside right in the middle of the sugarbush. With live music and an atmosphere that can’t be beat, this is one party you won’t soon forget!

The breakfast is a unique treat featuring all-you-can-eat pancakes made with organic flour and, of course, smothered in Riveredge’s 100% pure maple syrup. In addition to your steaming pile of pancakes enjoy ham, Colectivo coffee, and other beverages. (We’ve even got mimosas for purchase if you really want to kick the party up a gear!)

Be sure to dress for the weather as the event is held outdoors right at the evaporator in Riveredge’s Sugarbush. An amazing experience and incredible community of friends new and old await!

Cost:

Riveredge Members- Adults: $10, Kids 12 & under: $6

Non-Members- Adult $12, Kids 12 & under: $8

Kids 2 & under are free!

Pre-register to save some time in line! Online registration closes at midnight before the event, but you can absolutely register in person at the breakfast as well! See you in the sugarbush!