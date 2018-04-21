Riverwest Follies
Falcon Bowl 801 E. Clarke St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Adrian Love and James Kasombo will emcee the 13 annual Riverwest Follies, a celebration of the neighborhood’s arts scene featuring live painting by Aisha Valentin and Alyssa Russo, live projections by Fluid Mosaics, belly dancing, music and singing. There will also be vegan-friendly food for sale from the Riverwest Co-Op. The night will end with an open jam lead by musicians Liam O'Brien and Caley Conway.
Info
Falcon Bowl 801 E. Clarke St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Concerts, Visual Arts