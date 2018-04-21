Adrian Love and James Kasombo will emcee the 13 annual Riverwest Follies, a celebration of the neighborhood’s arts scene featuring live painting by Aisha Valentin and Alyssa Russo, live projections by Fluid Mosaics, belly dancing, music and singing. There will also be vegan-friendly food for sale from the Riverwest Co-Op. The night will end with an open jam lead by musicians Liam O'Brien and Caley Conway.