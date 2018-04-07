Rob Bell w/Peter Rollins

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Rob Bell is the New York Times best selling author of Love WinsWhat We Talk About When We Talk About GodThe Zimzum of LoveHow To Be Here, and What is the Bible?. His podcast, called the RobCast, is the #1 spirituality podcast and iTunes named it Best of 2015. He’s been profiled in the New Yorker, toured with Oprah, and in 2011 Time Magazine named him one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World. He has a regular show at Largo, the legendary comedy and music club in Los Angeles, where he lives with wife Kristen and their three children.

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
