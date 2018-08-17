Robben Ford

Thrasher Opera House 510 Mill Street , Green Lake, Wisconsin 54941

Doors & bar open at 6:45PM; Show starts at 7:30 PM; Tickets $40

Five-time Grammy nominee. One of the premiere electric blues guitarists today. Played with artists such as Joni Mitchell, Miles Davis, George Harrison, Bonnie Raitt, Michal McDonald, Bob Dylan, John Mayall, Greg Allman, John Scofield, Susan Tedschi, Keb Mo and many others.

9202944279
