Robbie Fulks w/Seth Walker & Edward David Anderson
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 7pm
Robbie Fulks
with special guests Seth Walker and Edward David Anderson
Saturday, April 22
Doors 6pm // Show 7pm
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
“With the soul of a country singer and the mind of a vaudevillian, Robbie Fulks is a chameleon-like artist who can whip it out in honky-tonk, country, bluegrass, power pop, or whatever strikes his ample whimsy at the time. Don’t miss your chance to him up close in the intimate Back Room @ Colectivo.
“If country music has an Elvis Costello, it’s Robbie Fulks, who marries Ivy League cleverness to an appreciation of hillbilly music that actual hillbillies could only envy.”
– Entertainment Weekly