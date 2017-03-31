Robbie Fulks w/Seth Walker & Edward David Anderson

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 7pm

Robbie Fulks

with special guests Seth Walker and Edward David Anderson

Saturday, April 22

Doors 6pm // Show 7pm

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

“With the soul of a country singer and the mind of a vaudevillian, Robbie Fulks is a chameleon-like artist who can whip it out in honky-tonk, country, bluegrass, power pop, or whatever strikes his ample whimsy at the time. Don’t miss your chance to him up close in the intimate Back Room @ Colectivo.

“If country music has an Elvis Costello, it’s Robbie Fulks, who marries Ivy League cleverness to an appreciation of hillbilly music that actual hillbillies could only envy.”

– Entertainment Weekly

Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Live Music/Performance
