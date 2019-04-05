Robyn Hitchcock is one of England’s most enduring contemporary singer-songwriters and live performers. A surrealist poet, talented guitarist, cult artist and musician’s musician, Hitchcock is among alternative rocks’ father figures and the closest thing the genre has to a Bob Dylan (not coincidentally his biggest musical inspiration). Blending folk and psychedelia with a wry British nihilism, Robyn describes his songs as “paintings you can listen to”