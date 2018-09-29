Rock the Burbs: Plain White T’s, Listening Party & Abby Jeanne (6pm)

Elevate MKE - Making A Difference

Rock the Burbs

Rock the Burbs is back on September 29, 2018! This is the third iteration of the event. The event is both a daytime Youth Talent Show and evening Benefit Concert. This year the event will be held at the Corners of Brookfield and featuring the Plain White T’s. The event fully benefits the MACC Fund. The talent show takes place from 10:30am to 2pm. All levels of talent are welcome and scholarships will be awarded. Contestants get the opportunity to open for our evening show! All attendees of the talent show get in FREE to the evening event.

Starting at 6pm, for $20 attendees can enjoy the music of Listening Party, Abby Jeanne and the Plain White T’s – all while supporting childhood cancer! Kids under 5 get in free and parking is free. There is fun for all ages! Food trucks and local restaurants will be onsite along with craft beers from Milwaukee Brewing Company.

Families can enjoy the Kids Zone that includes face painting, bounce slides, Kona Ice and more! The organization’s goal is to bring amazing music entertainment out to the suburbs while supporting amazing causes. It’s heartbreaking when children suffer from the horrible disease. Rock the Burbs not only brings attention to the needed cause but also raises funds by allowing individuals of all ages to come out and have a good time. Any local family that has or is suffering from childhood cancer can get in free. Please have them reach out for tickets and details (info@elevatemke.com).

Elevate MKE supports various charities and holds three large events each year (Race for Your Reason, Rock the Burbs and Power of Purple). Within 5 years the organization run by Kate Inglish and Brianna Gasper has raised over $130,000. Kate and Brianna are two Pewaukee moms that have full-time jobs and 8 kids (when you combine the two families). Kate, Brianna and 10 other women make up Elevate MKE. The group pours their energy and passion into these events so that others can have a better life! They don’t have a board of top local executives nor a large rolling budget to work with. However, what they do have is drive, community support and a love to give-back!

Feel free to read a recent story found here: https://www.jsonline.com/story/communities/lake-country/news/pewaukee/2018/06/08/two-pewaukee-moms-put-together-concerts-other-events-charity/680868002/