Rockerbox Motofest
Road America N7390 Highway 67, Plymouth, Wisconsin 53073
This free motorcycle show and street party offers an eclectic mix of Euro, Japanese and American café racers, vintage bikes, sport bikes, street fighters, choppers, super motos, scooters, sidecars and cruisers. The festival focuses on a ride-in bike show and competition, with added attractions of local and national vendors, live music, food and beer.
Info
