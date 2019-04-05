Rocket Cat LP release show w/Flat Teeth & Mortgage Freeman

ROCKET CAT LP RELEASE SHOW WITH FLAT TEETH AND MORTGAGE FREEMAN- FRIDAY, APRIL 5TH 8PM

Rocket Cat launched in Milwaukee in early 2016, when four veteran musicians embarked on a mission to create music rooted in the high-energy interplay of vocal and instrumental layers, drawing heavily upon the musical influences of their youth. Rocket Cat started strong in 2018 holding the #1 spot on ReverbNation’s local and regional alternative rock charts and earning nominations for the 2018 WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) Awards in two categories – “New Artist of the Year” and “Pop/Rock Artist of the Year”. Fueled by radio play in cities and states beyond their home base, Rocket Cat spent the summer on a micro-tour of the region including stops at the Jersey Street Music Festival (Horicon), Gibson Music Hall (Appleton), Richmond Brat Haus (Richmond, IL), Locust Street Festival and FemFest (Riverwest), Summer Sounds (Shorewood), Sounds of Summer (Whitefish Bay), Wisconsin State Fair (West Allis), Denim Park Music Series (Milwaukee), and Sundays in the Park (Glendale). The band is currently working toward an April 5th release of “Little Lights” a new full length LP at Anodyne and an accompanying music video premier screening on June 1st at No Studios in preparation for another exciting summer tour in 2019.

