Rocket Paloma EP release show w/Faux Fiction, Timothy Charles and the Blind Fiction, & DJ Seedy

Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Event time: 9pm-12am

After about a year in the making, we are SO excited to be releasing our full-band-debut EP!! We'll be kicking off the release at Linneman's, where we will be joined by our good friends in Faux Fiction, Timothy Charles & the Blind Fiction, and DJ Seedy, who will be spinning records to keep the party going at the end of the night! 

Price: $5/$8 w/ CD

Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
414-263-9844
