Romano Johnson: The Glitterati

Event time: Aug. 26-Nov. 5. Tuesday–Sunday, 10:00–5:00 Thursday, 10:00–8:00

One of the most original artists working in Wisconsin today is Romano Johnson. His large-scale paintings literally dazzle with their generous use of glitter and color. Johnson is essentially self-taught. His only formal instruction came from an art teacher at Madison’s East High School. His subject matter illustrates moments in history, music, politics, and popular culture as well as his deep spirituality. MOWA is pleased to present Johnson in his first solo museum exhibition.

Exhibition Activities

Opening Party and Studio Saturdays

Saturday, October 7

Meet the artist as he leads a hands-on art making session at the October 7 Studio Saturday followed by the exhibition Opening Party.