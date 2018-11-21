Romeo's Charm Goes Wild

Romeo's Charm is going Wild Wednesday night before Thanksgiving!!! NO COVER, DRINK SPECIALS, And Live Rock and Pop cover HITS! Join us for a Pre-Turkey Party!!!

Pumpkin Spice Latte Martini....with Pumpkin puree syrup, coffee liqueur, half and half, with Rumchata!!....Better than anything from Starbucks! 😂

Apple pie Moscow Mule.......apple cider, caramel vodka, lime juice and ginger beer! You will discover gravity with this drink!😜

BlackBerry Mojito........BlackBerry mash, lemon vodka, syrup and mint leaves!

Cider Jack.....apple cider, Jack Daniel's, lemon juice and grenadine

PLUS! The Crimson club will have some black liquor drink specials to honor Black Wednesday!