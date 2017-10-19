Ron Pope w/Ages and Ages

In the ever-evolving landscape of today’s music industry, Nashville-based independent artist Ron Pope has plotted his own course. Uncompromising and relentless, Pope has evolved into one of the top grossing independent acts in the business while garnering a legion of devoted fans the world over. To date, he has sold out shows on three continents and in more than 20 countries, sold over 2 million digital tracks, had over 200 million streams on Spotify, 630 million plays on Pandora, and 150 million views on Youtube… Be there for Ron Pope’s debut at Turner Hall Ballroom this fall.