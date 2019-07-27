The Ronny Starr Motown Xperience
Mo's Irish Pub (Wauwatosa) 10842 W. Bluemound Road, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226
THE RONNY STARR MOTOWN XPERIENCE...MAKES IT'S DEBUT AT MO'S IN TOSA! Join Ronny Starr and his partner in crime Mulit-Instrumentalist Darnell Brown as they bring the MOTOWN SOUND to Mo's in Tosa! Party to the Hits of Yesterday and today! Come get XPERIENCED! THE GOOD AND TERRIBLE TOUR IS COMING TO MO'S IN TOSA!
Concerts, Live Music/Performance