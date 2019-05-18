Rose Mob Food Truck Launch Party w/Ania Dankow, The Nightinjails, Little Frankie and The Creeps & Aidan White and The Door (11am)

A food truck launch a whole Wisconsin winter in the making! Join the Rose Mob Grill food truck for an all day party filled with hot food off the grill, live music, and shenanigans hosted by Moran's Pub in South Milwaukee. Live music starts at 1PM. The music lineup includes: Ania Dankow, The Nightinjails, Little Frankie and The Creeps, and Aidan White and The Door Stoppers. Food and drink specials all day. Door prizes galore.