Ross The Boss Band (Manowar)

$20 Adv./ $25 Day of Show. Guitarist Ross the Boss’ stature in the history of hard rock and heavy metal has been well-solidified for decades by this point - with a resume including some of the most influential and hardest-hitting bands of all-time, particularly both the Dictators and Manowar. And he continues to rock - with upcoming dates throughout March serving as a preview of his forthcoming solo release, ‘By Blood Sworn’ (the Dean Rispler-producedalbum drops April 20th in Europe, via AFM/Soulfood Records). “Ross the Boss Band will rip through the US and Canada like a hot knife thru butter!” exclaims one of metal’s all-time great guitarists. “Metal fans in the US and Canada come see and hear what Europe knows to be true…the Ross the Boss Band rules!!” All shows will focus on the very best Manowar tunes (from the group’s first six albums - widely considered their “golden era” by metalheads worldwide). Ethan Brosh Band to supply direct support, with Milwaukee's own Aces High opening the night at 7pm.