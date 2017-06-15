Event time: 7pm

ROTARY MUSIC FESTIVAL. 18th Annual Drum & Bugle Corps Show. Monday, July 3, at 7 p.m. at Cedarburg High School Athletic Field. Performances by six drum and bugle corps including the Boston Crusaders, The Cavaliers, Madison Scouts, Pioneer, Music City and Colt Cadets. Sponsored by Cedarburg-Grafton Rotary Club with proceeds used for community service and student scholarships. Reserved seats are $20 to $40 and can be ordered at www.dci.org/tickets or by calling 317-275-1212. Tickets also available at the gate.