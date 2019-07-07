Sunday Funday w/Roxie Beane & Leah Jee (4pm)

to Google Calendar - Sunday Funday w/Roxie Beane & Leah Jee (4pm) - 2019-07-07 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Funday w/Roxie Beane & Leah Jee (4pm) - 2019-07-07 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Funday w/Roxie Beane & Leah Jee (4pm) - 2019-07-07 16:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Funday w/Roxie Beane & Leah Jee (4pm) - 2019-07-07 16:00:00

The Baaree (Thiensville) 107 Buntrock Ave., Village of Thiensville, Wisconsin 53092

Join Roxie Beane and Leah Jee as they rock your socks off at [the baaree] - the premier outdoor beer garden and patio of Thienville restaurant [the cheel].

With over a dozen selection of beers, the baaree also offers cocktails, ice cream drinks, and a menu of Nepalese-American cuisine, featuring local meats, edible herbs and fruits planted in the garden.

Don’t miss an opportunity to drink, dine, and bask in the sun within this beautifully designed and constructed space!

[NO COVER]

Info

The Baaree (Thiensville) 107 Buntrock Ave., Village of Thiensville, Wisconsin 53092 View Map
Live Music/Performance
2622422673
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Sunday Funday w/Roxie Beane & Leah Jee (4pm) - 2019-07-07 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Funday w/Roxie Beane & Leah Jee (4pm) - 2019-07-07 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Funday w/Roxie Beane & Leah Jee (4pm) - 2019-07-07 16:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Funday w/Roxie Beane & Leah Jee (4pm) - 2019-07-07 16:00:00