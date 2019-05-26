RUACH presents "Brundibar"

RUACH, a Milwaukee-based Jewish arts and music organization, is staging a production of the Holocaust-era children’s opera, Brundibar.

Performances are to be held on Sunday, May 26 at 1:00 PM and 4:30 PM in the Ritz Theater at

the Harry and Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center at 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in

Whitefish Bay. In addition, a free presentation of highlights from Brundibar and other concert

selections is to be given on Monday, May 20, at Ovation Jewish Home’s Rubenstein Pavilion

(1414 N. Prospect Ave. in Milwaukee), at 2 PM. This performance is open to the community

and aimed at the elderly and City of Milwaukee students.

Brundibar was written in 1938 by Czech Jewish composer, Hans Krasa, as an allegory mirroring

the experience of Jews in Europe being persecuted by the Nazis. A tale of two children who—

with the help of animal friends and hundreds of school kids—defeat the villainous Brundibar, the

opera depicts themes of anti-bullying, the power of friendship, and the triumph of good over evil.

Ironically, the work was performed approximately 55 times at the concentration camp,

Theresienstadt, as part of the Nazis’ propaganda machine. The original libretto by Adolph

Hoffmeister has since been adapted by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Tony Kushner, with

set design by Maurice Sendak.

RUACH’s production of Brundibar is directed by accomplished Wisconsin actor and theater

educator, Elyse Edelman, with Nathan Wesselowski, Milwaukee opera singer and instructor,

serving as music director. Alexander Mandl is conducting, and Jason McKinney, internationally

known opera performer, will play the title role. The cast is comprised of talented students from

Southeastern Wisconsin. Top Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO) students and

local professional musicians make up the orchestra. Community outreach activities focusing on

Holocaust education and themes including anti-bullying will be conducted in conjunction with

the production.