Help us celebrate 30 years of Racine Habitat for Humanity on the 30th of September by joining us for our Run for Shelter 5k! Register online for $30 or on race day at Island Park between 7:00 and 8:45am. The course takes us through neighborhoods along the Root River that Racine Habitat for Humanity has and is still currently building in. Your $30 helps us build more homes to sell to low-income familes at a no-interest loan. We hope to see you there!