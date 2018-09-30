Run for Shelter 5k
Island Park 1700 Liberty St, City of Racine, Wisconsin 53404
Help us celebrate 30 years of Racine Habitat for Humanity on the 30th of September by joining us for our Run for Shelter 5k! Register online for $30 or on race day at Island Park between 7:00 and 8:45am. The course takes us through neighborhoods along the Root River that Racine Habitat for Humanity has and is still currently building in. Your $30 helps us build more homes to sell to low-income familes at a no-interest loan. We hope to see you there!
Benefits / Charity, Health, Runs/Walks