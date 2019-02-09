RUNA at the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

The Celtic “super group” RUNA will being their 10th anniversary tour and new album release to the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center, 2133 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9.

The band has been enchanting audiences by pushing the boundaries of Irish folk music into Americana and roots music since their formation in 2008. Interweaving the haunting melodies and exuberant tunes of Ireland and Scotland with the lush harmonies and intoxicating rhythms of jazz, bluegrass, flamenco and blues, they offer a thrilling and redefining take on traditional music.

Their creativity has earned them a reputation as one of the most innovative Irish folk groups of this generation. RUNA was named the Top Group and Top Traditional Group in the Irish Music Awards and received four Independent Music Awards including Best Live Album, Best World/Traditional Song and Best Bluegrass Song. Their fifth album, “RUNA: LIVE,” released in 2016, has been praised on both sides of the Atlantic and hailed as “an incredible masterpiece” by The Celtic Crier. The band will release their sixth CD in January, 2019.

The backbone of the band’s signature sound stems from the musical and geographical diversity and individual achievements of its members: vocalist and step dancer Shannon Lambert-Ryan from Philadelphia, Dublin-born guitarist Fionán de Barra, Cheryl Prashker from Montreal on percussion, Nashville based Caleb Edwards on mandolin and vocals and All-Ireland Fiddle Champion, bodhrán player and step dancer Jake James from New York City.

“Best of all, RUNA sounds like no one else!” - Music Life & Times

Tickets for the show are $25 in advance, $29 on concert day, $10 for students with ID and free for ages 12 and younger. To order online, visit www.ichc.net. Tickets may also be ordered by calling (414) 345-8800.