Russ Darrow Kia of Wauwatosa to Host Adopt a Pet Program

Russ Darrow Kia of Wauwatosa announced it will host an Adopt a Pet program at the dealership, 1901 N. Mayfair Rd., on Sat. March 9, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Partnering with Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) in Waukesha and the German Shepard Dogs Club of Wisconsin (GSDCW), the event will feature an opportunity for attendees to adopt dogs, cats, rabbits, and other types of animals. During the event, HAWS and GSDCW will provide pet safety suggestions, and at 1 p.m., GSDCW volunteers will present demonstrations with obedience tips, agility training, and dog tricks.

In addition, Foti Chiropractic will be on site conducting spine evaluations, with a donation made to HAWS and GSDCW for every person that completes an evaluation.

“We are excited to partner with two excellent organizations and provide an opportunity to find new homes for our furry friends,” said Kevin Minley, Russ Darrow Kia of Wauwatosa General Manager. “Many of our staff members experience the joy of having a pet and we look forward to offering a forum to allow members of our community to find an animal that they will welcome into their home.”