The lion dance is a traditional Chinese dance performed on special occasions, such as the Chinese New Year for good luck, as it is believed that the lion is an auspicious animal. Performed in a lion costume and accompanied by the music of beating drums, clashing cymbals, and resounding gongs, lion dances imitate a lion's various movements or demonstrate martial arts agility, depending on the style.

Come to RuYi and enjoy the splendor of the lion dance, embracing the beauty, art, traditions and history of Chinese culture.