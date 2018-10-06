Ryley Walker w/Health & Beauty

Ryley Walker an accomplished fingerstyle guitarist, singer, and songwriter from Chicago. After a few years cutting his teeth on the city’s indie and experimental music scenes, he began giving solo live performances with his acoustic guitar. His new album, ‘Deafman Glance’ comes out May 18th.

“I think more than anything the thing to take away from this record is that I appreciate what improv and jamming and that outlook on music has done for me, but I wanted rigid structure for these songs. I don’t want to expand upon them live… I wanted to make something deep-fried and more me-sounding. I didn’t want to be jammy acoustic guy anymore. I just wanted to make something weird and far-out that came from the heart finally… It’s more Chicago-y sounding. Chicago sounds like a train constantly coming towards you but never arriving. That’s the sound I hear, all the time, ringing in my ears.”