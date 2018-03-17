Saint Patrick's Patio Party!

ST. PATRICK'S DAY JAMESON PATIO PARTY!!!

Start your St. Paddy's Day with a pint at the pub and some exciting live soccer along with a delicious traditional Irish breakfast. Opening at 6:00 AM with brews flowing, Jameson Irish coffee on feature and breakfast being served. Liverpool v Watford kicks off at 12:30 PM. Breakfast service will be from 6:00 AM-1:00 PM

Our Paddy's Day Jameson Patio Party will have full service at our outdoor patio bar, a tent covering, and IRISH LIVE MUSIC! Entertainment such as Irish Dancers will only heighten the atmosphere with Guinness flowing and plenty of Jameson cocktails and mixers to go around! Traditional Irish fare will be featured throughout the day as well.

With two floors, a rooftop patio, 3 bars, and plenty of great company... the Red Lion Pub is the perfect downtown destination for your St. Patrick's Day celebrations!